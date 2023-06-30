Advertise
Lorena couple arrested in alleged abuse of woman’s child

Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffrey Nevarez, 40, and Kandis Eaton-Autrey, 39, are charged in a child abuse case in McLennan County/

Nevarez is charged with injury to a child, and Eaton-Autrey is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, online jail records show.

Nevarez, who was on parole for family violence offense, is being held on a $150,000 bond. A bond amount for Eaton-Autrey is not listed.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective services responded to a child abuse complaint at a residence in the 100 block of Hope Circle Lane in Lorena on June 27.

Investigators learned the victim sustained a lacerated pancreas, possible fractured ribs, and bruising to the body and face.

The child remains hospitalized at McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

No further information is available.

