Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mandatory evacuations in place as wildfire breaks out in North Texas

Mandatory evacuations in place as over 100 homes are in the path of a wildfire named “Storage...
Mandatory evacuations in place as over 100 homes are in the path of a wildfire named “Storage Fire” that broke out in Palo Pinto County(City of Killeen)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Mandatory evacuations in place as over 100 homes are in the path of a wildfire named “Storage Fire” that broke out in Palo Pinto County.

This is located south of Possum Kingdom Lake, about three hours from Killeen.

The Killeen Fire Department is working to provide structure protection from the wildfire.

On June 28, 2023, the fire began burning through 450 acres. The same day, the Texas A&M Forest Service requested two strike teams to help with the fire as flames were threatening homes in the area.

The first strike team is made up of units from the cities of Temple, Moffat and Waco.

Killeen makes up the second strike team, which will help until the fore is contained.

Killeen Fire sent four people, including a brush truck and a command SUV to help.

The fire is 30% contained and is estimated to be 1,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover

Latest News

New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck
Luckus Moore
Convicted Waco child rapist gets seven life sentences
File Graphic (KWTX)
Killeen PD investigating after man is stabbed in OYO Hotel
KWTX News 10 This Morning -gnf 3/4/22
Good News Friday: June 30, 2023