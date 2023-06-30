Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas resident transformed a property in Groesbeck to create a safari experience for guests as they can unplug from daily stressors in a treehouse-inspired home.

Tucked away off a back road in Groesbeck, you’ll find Chari Ranch. As you travel down the path, you’ll see onyxes, axis, ostriches, emus and even baby kangaroos. Guests can choose to feed animals and interact with them.

“That’s the vision, just to build something that nature, humans can coexistence at being here in Groesbeck,” owner of Texas Unplugged by Chari Ranch, Talent Chari, said.

The exotic animals are in guests’ backyard as they stay in a treehouse-style home with a hot tub and several activities.

“We don’t have any TV’s,” he said. “We had to have Internet, but we’re trying to have people come sit by the fire pit, talk, enjoy, relax, be in the hot tub, relax...feed baby kangaroos. That’s not everywhere.”

Chari is from Africa and, during the pandemic, he wanted to establish a place in Central Texas where it would feel like home for him and feel like an escape from daily stressors to visitors. He said their theme is for people to unplug and relax with nature.

“I love animal, I love nature, I love trees,” he said. “This is home, so I’ve always wanted this for myself. When I finally managed to get a property like this one, I knew it was coming.”

To find the exotic friends took time, but he was able to make connections across Texas.

“Exotics all over in Texas,” he said. “Texas is booming with exotics, so you’re just getting plugged in with the right people, knowing the right people, finding people in auctions, all the animals here.”

He bought the property back in 2018 and started developing in 2020. Now, in May 2022, guests are finally able to experience Chari Ranch.

“We’re still brand new,” Chari said. “We just finally opened it. It was a long journey because there was a lot that happened for us to complete it. But now, yeah, it’s finally completed.”

Many visitors have stayed at the site so far. He said guests have enjoyed the animals, especially the baby kangaroos they get to feed and spend time with.

He said a typical one-night stay would include a time to feed the animals, including the baby kangaroos, or joeys. Employees would be attend take care of the guests’ needs.

“It’s a resort type of environment where we can start the fire for you,” Chari said. “We can start the fire for you. We can be here for you, so, if you come with your family, you don’t want to leave. You want to go to the grocery store. We are here for you. We can go do that for you.”

He said he has plans to start building more treehouses to provide larger or smaller options for guests. However, he is aiming to maintain a secluded and exclusive environment for guests.

In the next few years, he hopes to create a resort-style safari experience in Groesbeck.

“We’re ready to build four more, make this a resort, a big resort,” he said.

Prices average around $400 to around $600 a night. People can book on Texas Unplugged by Chari Ranch website, Airbnb or Vrbo or find them on social media.

