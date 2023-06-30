Advertise
Silver Alert canceled for Austin woman with a cognitive impairment after body was found

Burton was last seen on foot on June 28, 2023, at around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 Block of Clayton...
Burton was last seen on foot on June 28, 2023, at around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 Block of Clayton Ln.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Austin Police Department have canceled the Silver Alert for Sandra Burton after a body was found Friday.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as Burton.

Burtons body was found Friday, June 30, 2023, in North Austin near US 290 and North IH-35.

Based on prior information police say the case is not being investigated as a homicide.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

The Austin Police Department are searching for Sandra Burton, 69, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Burton is 5 feet 1 inch tall Black woman who weights 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a silver headwrap, black rimmed glasses, a gold, black and red shirt, wristwatch, black leggings, red socks and black fuzzy shoes with gold stars.

Burton was last seen on foot on June 28, 2023, at around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 Block of Clayton Ln.

Police believe her disappearance is a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 512-974-5250.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

