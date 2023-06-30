Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no longer be able to enforce curfews for those 18 year old and younger starting September 1, 2023.

Not much will change for Waco; the city repealed youth curfews in 2014.

For Jimmy Dorrell, the founder of youth nonprofit Mission Waco, he thinks mitigating curfews is a good thing.

“Particularly with certain ages, the more rules you put up, the more brokenness happens, because they will respond against the negative instead of for the positive,” Dorrell said.

Dorrell’s extensive background working with at-risk kids has shown him that what matters more is positive reinforcement.

“Even in kids that are acting out, if we can invade their space with positive options, some of this will go away,” Dorrell said.

Dorrell’s not alone in his reasoning. Timothy Packer, Ph.D, with The Cove in Waco also believes cities should be looking more at why kids are out late at night in the first place, not penalizing them with curfews.

“What a curfew doesn’t do is actually address why the youth are out there in the evening, or over nights, and again what we see are home environments that are unsafe,” Timothy Packer, the executive director for The Cove, told KWTX.

But that’s not the case for Belton.

Paul Romer, the city’s director of communications, says curfews are a tool for law enforcement.

“It’s a law enforcement tool that can be effective in making communities safer,” Romer said of the curfews. “In Belton, it’s been something that has been effective when we’ve used it.”

After hearing that Belton will no longer be able to enforce them, he feels like the state shouldn’t be using a blanket solution.

“The one-size-fits-all governance model is short-cited, and cities need the autonomy to do things like a juvenile ordinance if they wish,” Romer said.

