Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A lottery winner is getting his jackpot after someone else tried to cash in on his luck.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.

Little had bought the ticket from a liquor store in January but accidentally left it behind.

Unable to find the ticket, Little assumed it was lost.

Days later, two clerks who worked at the liquor store tried to cash in the winning ticket, which appeared to be torn and burned.

That led to an investigation, and surveillance video from the store confirmed that the pair had not purchased the winning ticket.

They are now facing charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover

Latest News

MyndVR aims to help older adults with their cognitive, visual, emotional, and physical wellbeing.
Senior care facility gives residents VR headsets to do the things they never got to
Burton was last seen on foot on June 28, 2023, at around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 Block of Clayton...
Silver Alert issued for Austin woman with a cognitive impairment
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil court bars Bolsonaro from elections until 2030 in ruling that upends his political future
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they have given his defense over 80K pages of material