Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Advocacy groups response to Killeen Police Department prostitution sting leading to a dozen people arrested

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A prostitution sting in Killeen to address the increase in complaints on the issue led to the arrest of a handful of women who were arrested and charged with prostitution.

Some advocacy groups have raised the question as to why not get the women help instead of arresting them.

Due to the increase in complaints, the Killeen Police Department said they will be doing these stings quarterly.

With that being said, some nonprofits in Central Texas say while understand people must obey the law, they believe the women in these situations should get resources, not charges.

On June 15, the department’s Organized Crime Unit led an undercover operation targeting prostitution.

According to a release from KPD, several women were charged with prostitution and four men charged with solicitation of it.

Unbound Now’s CEO, Susan Peters, said the group has been worried about prostitution in Killeen for several years and wants to identify the issue.

“Once they have the charge of prostitution on their record, it is difficult to get an apartment, it’s difficult to get any kind of funding to go back to college, it’s difficult to get a job. These are serious charges. We’ve been very concerned about Killeen. I will say we are building a great relationship with law enforcement and community partners, and excited to identify, serve, and help,” said Peters.

Most of the people charged were women.

Peters said it’s disheartening because they were taken advantage of while being in a vulnerable state.

“That’s really the trend that we want to see, is getting away from the women getting arrested and getting them the services, but holding buyers and traffickers accountable for exploring them,” said Peters.

When KWTX asked Killeen PD why they arrested the women and not try to provide resources to those who may need it, their response was, “They were arrested because they broke the law.”

Case manager of Aware Central Texas, Jessica Gresham, said she understands you must uphold the law, but there’s usually more to the story.

“They shouldn’t be arrested because we don’t know for sure. Was it forced survival sex? When it’s stuff like that, that’s why working with them and trying to figure out, ‘What is the cause? What is it that you’re missing that you’re needing,’” said Gresham.

Both nonprofits encourage survivors reach out to them for aid, call the Human Trafficking hotline number or local resources to help end the cycle of abuse.

“So, what we need to do as a community is to recognize the vulnerability and get them connected to resources because there’s a reason they’re in this life. Most of them have been exploited as very young children,” said Peters.

Unbound Now says last year, it served more than 600 trafficking victims across the state.

For those needing assistance, click the Unbound Now and Aware Central Texas websites.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
A dual Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 1, for Cory Campbell, 14, and...
Celebration of Life service to be held Saturday for Corsicana ISD students killed in wreck

Latest News

THE BREAKDOWN: JUNE 2023 SUPREME COURT DECISIONS
Kathleen “Katie” Sorensen, 30, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 60 of which could be served on...
‘Mom influencer’ Katie Sorensen sentenced to jail for falsely claiming couple tried to kidnap her kids at a crafts store
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to new bill eliminating youth curfews
Police describe the suspect as an 18 to 21-year-old Black man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall...
Man wanted in fatal shooting at Houston restaurant