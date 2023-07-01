Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle. (Source: WBKO)
By Brennan Crain and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say two people, including a child, died in a truck after a tree fell on the vehicle.

Kentucky State Police report they responded to what was reported as a crash in Butler County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Christopher Fulkerson, 49, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with his 12-year-old stepdaughter when a tree from the east side of the roadway fell and hit the roof of the truck.

WBKO reports that Fulkerson and the girl were killed.

According to Butler County authorities, recent severe storms in the region may have contributed to the tree falling over.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a...
Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states

Latest News

Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at hotel
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
Officials say a woman’s leg was amputated after it got trapped under a moving walkway at a Thai...
Woman’s leg amputated after getting trapped under moving walkway at airport