Hit-or-miss storms possible this holiday weekend

fastcast clark America flag forth of july independence day
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered thunderstorms are possible over the next few days. It’s all thanks to a little boundary that will be draped across the northern half of the state. Spotty showers and storms should return to parts of the area again on Sunday, but the best rain chances will stay west of I-35 again. Storms could produce locally heavy rain and maybe even some small hail, but gusty outflow winds and lots of lightning could effect those even not directly under the storm. Keep a watch on the radar in the afternoons over the next few days. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s for the next 7 days.

Our best chance for rain doesn’t come until the middle to end of next week. Wednesday’s rain chances, Thursday’s rain chances, and Friday’s rain chances are a bit higher since the meandering front may push a bit closer to our area. As of now, Thursday may be the best day for showers and storms, but rain chances remain capped at 30% for right now since the small-scale features that’ll move the front get harder to forecast as we get farther into the future. Highs remain in the mid-90s for the majority of next week, but a ridge of high pressure could build back in next week and get us closer to 100°.

Stay cool & stay hydrated! If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, check out this cool list. Plus here’s a roundup of some of the firework displays happening for Independence Day celebrations

