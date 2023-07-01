Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Mom influencer’ Katie Sorensen sentenced to jail for falsely claiming couple tried to kidnap her kids at a crafts store

Kathleen “Katie” Sorensen, 30, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 60 of which could be served on...
Kathleen “Katie” Sorensen, 30, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 60 of which could be served on a work-release program, the Sonoma County district attorney’s office said.(CBS San Francisco)
By CBS San Francisco Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETALUMA, California (CBS) - A social media influencer who went viral for a 2020 Instagram video falsely claiming a couple tried to kidnap her children at a crafts store in Northern California has been sentenced to jail, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Kathleen “Katie” Sorensen, 30, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 60 of which could be served on a work-release program, the Sonoma County district attorney’s office said. Sorensen was convicted in April for knowingly making a false report of a crime.

Prosecutors say that on December 7, 2020, Sorensen called the Petaluma Police Department claiming that a couple tried to kidnap her two young children at a Michaels craft store. A week later, she posted a video about the incident on Instagram, which went viral, and she repeated the claims on a local news program.

“Ms. Sorensen’s report was determined to be false and resoundingly contradicted by the accused couple as well as store video that was obtained,” prosecutors said.

CBS Bay Area reported that before being charged, Sorensen had enjoyed a modest following on her @motherhoodessentials Instagram account. Her videos on the alleged kidnapping attempt were viewed more than 4 million times and gained her tens of thousands of new followers. The videos have since been deleted.

Sadie Vega-Martinez, who was falsely accused by Sorensen along with her husband Eddie Martinez, told Elle magazine in April she was happy Sorensen had been convicted.

“After [Sorensen] avoided accountability for years, and then hearing she was found guilty and walked out in handcuffs... yes, justice was served,” Vega-Martinez told Elle.

Along with jail time, the judge ordered Sorensen to 12 months of probation “during which time she was ordered to have no social media presence, submit to warrantless search and seizure, to include her electronic devices, complete a 4-hour implicit bias training, as well as various fines and fees.”

Sorensen was remanded into custody following the hearing to begin serving her sentence, prosecutors said.

“Ms. Sorensen has been held accountable for her crime and we believe the judge handed down a fair sentence,” District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. “Our hope is that this measure of accountability will help provide some closure to the couple that was falsely accused of having attempted to kidnap two young children.”

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
A dual Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 1, for Cory Campbell, 14, and...
Celebration of Life service to be held Saturday for Corsicana ISD students killed in wreck

Latest News

Francisco Oropeza is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse after a hearing Thursday,...
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
Youths clash with French police, loot stores in 4th day of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
Di Lu, 62, says she is suing the city and the bus company after she was run over and injured by...
Woman run over by bus sues city and bus company, citing driver’s poor record