Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a...
Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states

Latest News

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris,...
France has 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Verified accounts are limited to reading 10,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Baltimore mayor calls out gunmen after mass shooting: 'We will find you'