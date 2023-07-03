Border Patrol intercepts a human smuggling attempt using a portable barn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - The Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt using a portable barn in Hebbronville.

The event occurred on June 26 when Border Patrol agents encountered a pickup truck hauling a portable barn on top of a flatbed trailer when it approached the primary inspection lane of the FM1017 Border Patrol checkpoint.

Agents conducted a search of the portable barn and discovered people inside. A total of 20 individuals were discovered hiding behind plywood in the ceiling of the barn and were removed from the trailer.

“After record checks were conducted it was revealed that they were in the country illegally. All the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and will be processed accordingly,” saidU.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.