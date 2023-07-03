Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Border Patrol intercepts a human smuggling attempt using a portable barn

All the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and will be processed...
All the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and will be processed accordingly.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - The Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt using a portable barn in Hebbronville.

The event occurred on June 26 when Border Patrol agents encountered a pickup truck hauling a portable barn on top of a flatbed trailer when it approached the primary inspection lane of the FM1017 Border Patrol checkpoint.

Agents conducted a search of the portable barn and discovered people inside. A total of 20 individuals were discovered hiding behind plywood in the ceiling of the barn and were removed from the trailer.

“After record checks were conducted it was revealed that they were in the country illegally. All the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and will be processed accordingly,” saidU.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a...
Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco man killed in wreck during violent road rage incident

Latest News

Central Texas prepares for Solar Eclipse 2024 event
Central Texas prepares for Solar Eclipse 2024 event
Property tax cuts are top of mind for Gov. Greg Abbott in this second special session,...
Central Texas superintendents react to Gov. Abbott’s second special session focused on district tax cuts
Crash graphic
Texas child believed to be unrestrained dies after suspected drunk driver crashes into utility pole
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
A roller coaster was shut down after a crack was found in a support beam. A customer says he spotted it.