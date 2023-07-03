Celebrate the 4th of July with KWTX

Join KWTX this Tuesday evening for a fireworks show! Watch the fireworks from the City of Waco’s “Fourth on the Brazos” event, live, starting at 9:15P on KWTX-TV, KWTXtra, and Facebook LIVE. The broadcast event is made possible by Waco Heart & Vascular.

See link below if you’re attending the event in-person

http://www.brazosnightswaco.com/fourth-on-the-brazos

