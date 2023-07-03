Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas elementary school named states’ top school by Keep Texas Beautiful

Fort Cavazos Environmental Outreach Coordinator Christine Luciano and Garrison Commander Chad...
Fort Cavazos Environmental Outreach Coordinator Christine Luciano and Garrison Commander Chad Foster present a cash prize and plaque made from recycled glass to Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council members and advisers for winning first place in the Fort Cavazos Recycle Bowl, the school’s fifth time to win the honor. Halstead was named the most environmentally campus in the state by Keep Texas Beautiful at the end of June.(Copperas Cove ISD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Keep Texas Beautiful has named Hettie Halstead Elementary School as the winner of the 2023 Sadie Ray Graff Educational Institution Award.

The award recognizes the students work to preserve and enhance Texas’ environment.

Only on school gets the award annually in Texas, including colleges.

The Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council was at the KTB Annual Conference last week in Houston.

“We are proud to honor and recognize Texans who are making a difference in our state,” Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful said. “Their actions do more than protect the environment: they inspire community members to get involved and help us keep Texas beautiful.”

By collecting over 1,000 pounds of recyclable materials, the Student Council won the Fort Hood Recycle Bowl after winning five out of the last six years.

The Student Council also won the Fort Hood Youth Environmental Ambassadors of the Year award for the second consecutive year. This earned a grant from Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to decorate their campus.

Students planted flowers, trees and weeded beds around campus.

A roadway was adopted by students and advisors to keep clean through Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful’s A Spot/Park/Road program.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a...
Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco man killed in wreck during violent road rage incident

Latest News

Lorena couple arrested in child abuse case
LEFT: Marco Antonio Morales Jr. RIGHT: Isaiah Javier Gurrola
North Texas men charged in reckless, high-speed chase on I-35 in McLennan County
Rigoberto Bautista, 27,
Waco police arrest man suspected of breaking into two homes
49-year-old, Anthony Rae, has been on the run since he missed trial in 2005.
Wanted man back in Texas after two decades on the run