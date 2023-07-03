Central Texas elementary school named states’ top school by Keep Texas Beautiful

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Keep Texas Beautiful has named Hettie Halstead Elementary School as the winner of the 2023 Sadie Ray Graff Educational Institution Award.

The award recognizes the students work to preserve and enhance Texas’ environment.

Only on school gets the award annually in Texas, including colleges.

The Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council was at the KTB Annual Conference last week in Houston.

“We are proud to honor and recognize Texans who are making a difference in our state,” Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful said. “Their actions do more than protect the environment: they inspire community members to get involved and help us keep Texas beautiful.”

By collecting over 1,000 pounds of recyclable materials, the Student Council won the Fort Hood Recycle Bowl after winning five out of the last six years.

The Student Council also won the Fort Hood Youth Environmental Ambassadors of the Year award for the second consecutive year. This earned a grant from Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to decorate their campus.

Students planted flowers, trees and weeded beds around campus.

A roadway was adopted by students and advisors to keep clean through Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful’s A Spot/Park/Road program.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.