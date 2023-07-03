Central Texas experts say dry conditions make fireworks a bigger risk this year

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - It’s that time of year again when many Central Texans are rushing to firework stores. But the Killeen Fire Department wants to remind folks that the current dry conditions are a concern.

”We’ve got problems with small sparks on the side of the highway, sometimes a chain spark will start a grass fire that will turn into acres,” Justin Harris, Killeen Fire Department battalion chief, said. “Obviously fireworks are going to have fire and sparks involved, so that’s going to be our biggest concern.”

It’s important to remember that within our major cities, including Waco, Temple, Belton and Killeen, fireworks are illegal.

”We’re going to respond to the fireworks if we see them, our police department will respond as well,” Harris said. “We’re going to be highly visible on the streets trying to track these down.”

Fireworks can still be legally bought, sold and used outside city limits. For anyone shopping around, TNT Fireworks safety expert James Fuller recommends planning ahead: understand the instructions before the big day and pick a safe location.

”Make sure you pick the right location,” Fuller said. “Pick a location that’s flat and has dirt or gravel that’s nonflammable.”

During the show stay 50 feet away from packaging and appoint a trusted adult to light the firework.

”If you’re the user of the firework make sure you’re sober, that’s super important,” Fuller said. “Save the libations for after the show.”

Afterwards put the used fireworks in cold water for two hours before throwing them in the trash.

”You don’t want to put that firework immediately in the trash because that could pose a risk of a fire,” Fuller said.

