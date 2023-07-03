Heinz clears the air on how you should store ketchup

NEW YORK (CNN) - Pass the ketchup, please!

Many Americans will celebrate Independence Day with hamburgers and hot dogs-- and ketchup!

And lately, some social media users have been debating how to best store the popular condiment.

Ketchup maker, Kraft Heinz, recently weighed in on the issue, saying in a tweet “KETCHUP. GOES. IN. THE. FRIDGE”

A day later, the company asked the public via a Twitter poll whether they kept their ketchup chilled or in the pantry.

Over 13,000 responded, where more than 63% said in the fridge and. Nearly 37% said they preferred their ketchup in the cupboard.

In 2017, a Twitter user posed the same question to Heinz. At the time, Heinz responded, “Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality.”

