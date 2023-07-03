Houston man wanted in relation to fatal shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Murder charges have been filed against Oscar Reynozo Sierra, 31, in relation to a fatal shooting in Houston.

On June 12, 2023, at around 2:30 a.m. the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex parking lot at 11960 Airline Drive.

When police arrived, they found the victim inside a tan SUV that had crashed into multiple vehicles in the parking lot. The victim had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Police say the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Celestino Alvarado.

Anyone with information about the location of Sierra is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

