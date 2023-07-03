Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Inappropriate? Georgia Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21(WTOC Viewer)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent phrase added to the Subway sign in Rincon sent social media into a frenzy.

On the sign, visible from Highway 21, it said, “Our subs don’t implode.” Presumably in reference to the recent sub implosion that killed five people near the wreckage of the Titanic.

WTOC has received several messages and comments in reference to the sign saying it was in poor taste.

A post on Reddit has thousands of comments, with many posing the question of how soon is too soon?

WTOC contacted the Subway and a store manager said the sign was removed and no further comment would be made.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a...
Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco man killed in wreck during violent road rage incident

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.
Fridge or pantry? Heinz weighs in on how to store ketchup
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
Ketchup maker, Kraft Heinz, recently weighed in on the issue, saying in a tweet “KETCHUP. GOES....
Heinz clears the air on how you should store ketchup