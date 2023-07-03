Advertise
Leon County woman found after missing for three days

If you have seen Judy Hall please call 911.
If you have seen Judy Hall please call 911.(Photo provided by Leon County Emergency Management)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Update: Judy Hall was found Sunday night. She was checked out by EMS and received medical attention. Her family has been notified.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE:

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is at risk and missing from her home in the 2000 block of County Road 200, which is located 2 miles east of the square in Centerville.

Missing is 80-year-old Judy Carolyn Hall.

She’s 5′2″ and 138 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description and authorities say she suffers from dementia and has heart problems.

