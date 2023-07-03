Leon County woman found after missing for three days

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Update: Judy Hall was found Sunday night. She was checked out by EMS and received medical attention. Her family has been notified.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE:

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is at risk and missing from her home in the 2000 block of County Road 200, which is located 2 miles east of the square in Centerville.

Missing is 80-year-old Judy Carolyn Hall.

She’s 5′2″ and 138 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description and authorities say she suffers from dementia and has heart problems.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.