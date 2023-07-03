North Texas men charged in reckless, high-speed chase on I-35 in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Carrollton men who sent five people to the hospital Sunday night through reckless, high-speed driving in a stolen car on Interstate 35 remain in the McLennan County Jail Monday on multiple felony charges.

Isaiah Javier Gurrola, 19, and Marco Antonio Morales Jr., 18, both of Carrollton, both were placed under bonds totaling $125,000 after their arrests on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and possession of stolen license plates.

According to arrest affidavits, an officer in Troy clocked a black Chevrolet traveling 102 mph northbound on I-35 about 7:45 p.m. As the officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle and stop it, the driver, later identified as Morales, “began cutting in and out of traffic aggressively while rapidly increasing speed,” the affidavit states.

The officer reported he got behind the vehicle and turned on his emergency lights and siren.

“The vehicle immediately evaded,” the officer alleged in the affidavit. “The operator of the vehicle drove at speeds in excess of 140 mph while cutting in and out of traffic, driving from the inside shoulder to the outside shoulder, and running multiple vehicles off the roadway to avoid colliding with other vehicles,” according to arrest documents.

Morales continued through Bruceville-Eddy, Lorena, Robinson and Waco at speeds of more than 140 mph until he collided with another northbound vehicle with four young passengers ranging in age from 4 months to 16.

All five in that car suffered injuries and were taken to a Waco hospital for treatment, the affidavit states. Officers also found marijuana in the center console and stolen license plates from other vehicles in the car. The car Morales was driving was reported stolen in Plano, according to the affidavit.

