Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

North Texas men charged in reckless, high-speed chase on I-35 in McLennan County

LEFT: Marco Antonio Morales Jr. RIGHT: Isaiah Javier Gurrola
LEFT: Marco Antonio Morales Jr. RIGHT: Isaiah Javier Gurrola(McLennan County Jail)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Carrollton men who sent five people to the hospital Sunday night through reckless, high-speed driving in a stolen car on Interstate 35 remain in the McLennan County Jail Monday on multiple felony charges.

Isaiah Javier Gurrola, 19, and Marco Antonio Morales Jr., 18, both of Carrollton, both were placed under bonds totaling $125,000 after their arrests on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and possession of stolen license plates.

According to arrest affidavits, an officer in Troy clocked a black Chevrolet traveling 102 mph northbound on I-35 about 7:45 p.m.  As the officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle and stop it, the driver, later identified as Morales, “began cutting in and out of traffic aggressively while rapidly increasing speed,” the affidavit states.

The officer reported he got behind the vehicle and turned on his emergency lights and siren.

“The vehicle immediately evaded,” the officer alleged in the affidavit. “The operator of the vehicle drove at speeds in excess of 140 mph while cutting in and out of traffic, driving from the inside shoulder to the outside shoulder, and running multiple vehicles off the roadway to avoid colliding with other vehicles,” according to arrest documents.

Morales continued through Bruceville-Eddy, Lorena, Robinson and Waco at speeds of more than 140 mph until he collided with another northbound vehicle with four young passengers ranging in age from 4 months to 16.

All five in that car suffered injuries and were taken to a Waco hospital for treatment, the affidavit states. Officers also found marijuana in the center console and stolen license plates from other vehicles in the car. The car Morales was driving was reported stolen in Plano, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a...
Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco man killed in wreck during violent road rage incident

Latest News

Lorena couple arrested in child abuse case
Rigoberto Bautista, 27,
Waco police arrest man suspected of breaking into two homes
49-year-old, Anthony Rae, has been on the run since he missed trial in 2005.
Wanted man back in Texas after two decades on the run
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Georgia Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage