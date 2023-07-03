Riesel residents still dealing with aftermath of Saturday’s storm

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - After a storm with strong rains and heavy winds over the weekend left some pretty significant damage, Riesel residents are still picking up the debris.

Jay Adams was out of town in East Texas for his son’s roping competition. When he and his son got back home they found different items from the garage scattered across the yard, flipped trailers and broken tree limbs.

“We made a trip home as soon as he finished and started cleaning up at 1:30 this morning,” Adams said.

His trailers are back up, but tree limbs are still down.

”I don’t know if we got one that doesn’t have broken limbs at this point,” Adams said.

The heavy winds also knocked out a 40-foot section of the dugout awning at one of the baseball fields at the Riesel Youth Athletic Association.

”First time I saw it in person I was pretty surprised and taken back by the red iron,” Adam Benton, president of the association, said. “It’s pretty twisted.”

Just before the storm, the Riesel Bombshells Youth Softball team were practicing onsite, but left once they saw the dark clouds roll in.

”They may have been on this field, but thankfully we didn’t have anyone out here then,” Benton said. “If someone would’ve been under that it definitely could’ve been a lot worse.”

The Riesel Youth Athletic Association is still working on getting contractors out to the field to determine a cost to fix the dugout awning. They said they expect it to be fixed in the next couple weeks.

