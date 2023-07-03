Seasonable temperatures with maybe a few spots of rain across Central Texas

We’re celebrating America Tuesday and we’re expecting fairly nice weather across Central Texas. Temperatures will be close to average for the next few days thanks to extra clouds with potentially some rain falling too, but hotter temperatures with triple-digit highs are returning in a few days too. A weak boundary pushed through the area this weekend and is hanging around our area this morning. Since we don’t really have any sort of support in the upper-levels for thunderstorms, we’re expecting just a few pop-up summertime storms to form this afternoon. The best chance of rain today comes east of I-35 but rain chances are only near 30%. The strongest storms could produce a bit of lightning, heavy rain, and maybe some breezy 30-50 MPH wind gusts. Today’s showers should dissipate shortly after sunset tonight.

The 4th of July is looking really nice across Central Texas! Yes, we’ll have to maybe contend with some rain in the afternoon, but the rain coverage should be limited and the extra clouds will bring us a “normal” Independence Day. We will be warmer than July 4th 2021 when highs warmed only in the mid-80s, but we won’t be as hot as we were last year with highs near 100°. Morning temperatures on the 4th start out in the mid-70s and will warm into the low-to-mid 90s during the afternoon. We’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and we’ll have enough humidity for heat index values to climb close to 103°. We will still have a chance for pop-up showers on the 4th too, mainly east of I-35, but rain chances are only near 20% since we really won’t have much of a trigger locally to get those storms going. There’s a chance rain chances could go up depending on where today’s storms leave remnant outflow boundaries, but the best rain chances should stay in East Texas and close to the coast.

We’re not done with the seasonable temperatures after the 4th either! Highs should still stay in the mid-90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity is going to start to creep back up on Wednesday and heat index values could climb above 105° and the extra humidity may turn to higher rain chances Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will be pushing in from the west and the north winds aloft may cause scattered showers and storms to form Thursday afternoon. A stray pop-up strong storm with gusty winds could form, but we’re mostly expecting run-of-the-mill thunderstorms. Once Thursday’s rain comes to a close, we’re expecting high pressure to dominate for, unfortunately, a while. High temperatures in the upper 90s Friday will warm into the triple-digits this weekend and into next week. Although we’ll likely start another triple-digit day streak, we’re not expecting excessive humidity or excessive heat. Highs should stay below 103° and heat index values likely stay below 110° too.

Stay cool & stay hydrated! Here’s a roundup of some of the firework displays happening for Independence Day celebrations.

