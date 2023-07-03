Texas child believed to be unrestrained dies after suspected drunk driver crashes into utility pole

BAYTOWN, Texas (KWTX) - A Baytown toddler is dead following an accident where a truck struck a utility pole and the after were not properly restrained Sunday.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 1 p.m. July 2 at the 4200 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.

According to authorities, the driver of a white GMC Yukon was speeding over the limit when he failed to drive in a single as went around a vehicle that was exiting a driveway on the north side of the road to go east with the child in the passenger seat.

“As Mr. Rodriguez left the road he steered left which caused him to enter a counterclockwise rotation as he traveled southwest. Mr. Rodriguez left the road to the south and struck the ditch with the front end of the GMC,” said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The GMC rolled on its right side and struck a utility pole located south of the ditch with the front passenger door and roof.

The toddler was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Ricardo Rodriguez,40, showed signs of intoxication and was charged with felony murder.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.