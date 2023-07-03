Advertise
Waco police arrest man suspected of breaking into two homes

Rigoberto Bautista, 27,
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested after breaking into two homes Saturday morning.

The Waco Police Department responded at around 7:34 a.m. July 1 to a home near the 2000 block of Bagby Avenue after a suspect entered and left the home.

According to police, another call came in at 7:55 a.m. near the 1800 Block of Wood where the suspect resembled the one reported earlier in the area.

Officers were able to quickly find the suspect near the 1700 block of Bagby Avenue and was arrested.

Rigoberto Bautista, 27, has been charged with criminal trespass of a habitation and two counts of burglary of a habitation and is being held on a $52,500 cash bond at the McLennan County Jail.

