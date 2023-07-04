Advertise
2 men accused of scamming Taylor Swift fans with fake tickets

The men used fake vendor badges to sell fake tickets, police say.
Gilberto Torres and Beng Sweet
Gilberto Torres and Beng Sweet(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are accused of scamming Taylor Swift fans during Swift’s shows last weekend in Cincinnati.

Beng Sweet, of Covington, Kentucky, and Gilberto Torres, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, face theft charges following their arrests last Friday.

The two men used fake ID vendor badges to sell fake $1,000 tickets to the swift concert, according to Cincinnati police.

At least one person fell prey to the alleged scam, according to the criminal complaint.

Sweet, 51, posted bond Saturday on 10 percent of $5,000.

Torres, 53, remains at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

A blip on an otherwise ideal pair of concerts from Swift, who performed before 130,000 in attendance across shows Friday and Saturday at Paycor Stadium as thousands more stood outside.

