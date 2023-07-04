Advertise
3 dead, 8 injured after overnight shooting in Fort Worth

By JULIA FALCON
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Several people were shot overnight in the Como neighborhood in Fort Worth.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of Horne St. around 11:45 p.m. July 3 in reference to a shooting call. They say there was a crowd of several hundred people gathered at the home.

When they arrived, there were multiple gunshot victims in the parking lot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of 11 victims have been identified – three have died and eight are at area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police say one of the victims is a juvenile.

If you have information regarding the shooting or have personal videos from the shooting or events leading up to the shooting, contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4330.

This story is developing.

