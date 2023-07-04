Advertise
The 4th’s forecast is a four (out of five)

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The average high temperature for any given 4th of July is 95°. The 4th has been as hot as 105° in 1933 and as cool as 79° in 1972 thanks to over two-and-a-half inches of rain. This year will be an average 4th of July with highs in the mid-90s and with a 20% chance of a few showers. We’re hoping that the potential for rain won’t put a damper on your outdoor activities, but a few spotty showers may bubble up midday, into the afternoon, and potentially hang on for an hour or two after sunset. The spotty nature of the rain means that one city could see a shower but the next town over stays dry. Today’s best rain chances will be east of I-35, but everyone has a chance. While severe weather isn’t expected, any storms that form today will likely contain heavy downpours, lightning, and maybe some strong 30-40 MPH wind gusts. Again, the chance for rain is around but there should be many of us that just stay dry and hot.

Another low chance of rain returns to the forecast Wednesday as highs again warm into the mid-90s with partly cloudy skies overhead, but a weak cold front is set to approach the area Thursday which could aid in increasing the coverage of showers and storms. Thursday’s rain chances are near 30%, especially in the afternoon, but the cold front won’t actually reach our area and it’ll get squashed by an approaching ridge of high pressure. Temperatures should remain in the mid-90s Friday as mostly sunny skies return, but a ridge of high pressure will build across West Texas this weekend and stay stuck over the state through next week. Temperatures should climb to or just slightly past 100°. Heat index values this weekend will potentially climb as high as about 110° and we’ll likely continue to see heat index values above 105° each day next week. Since the ridge of high pressure won’t be directly overhead, north and northwesterly flow aloft could potentially latch on to thunderstorms in the Central Plains and pull them our way. We don’t have any rain chances in the forecast right now, but we’ll have to keep an eye to our north next week for the potential of rain.

Stay cool & stay hydrated! Here’s a roundup of some of the firework displays happening for Independence Day celebrations.

