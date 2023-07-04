Advertise
Baylor alumnus attempts to break world record for most lined up sleeping bags

Sam Esparaza is the brains behind the project. He ended up with 1,203 sleeping bags all lined up at McLane Stadium.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Baylor School of Education students and faculty spent their Fourth of July trying to break a world record. The current Guinness World Record for the most lined up sleeping bags is 550. But preliminary numbers show they more than doubled that.

Baylor alumnus Sam Esparaza is the brains behind the project. With some help, he tallied up the count of the sleeping bags at McLane Stadium on the Fourth of July and found that he had 1,203 sleeping bags.

Last fall, as a grad student, he took Dr. Mar Magnusen’s “Athletic Fundraising and Development Class” where he learned how to run capital campaigns for sports arenas.

“In there I proposed putting together a world record at the stadium,” Esparaza said.

Dr. Magnusen said he’s taught the class for four years, but never has seen anything of this magnitude. In the past his students have assisted with other already-existing campaigns like Toys for Tots for their projects.

”It’s difficult for them if they’re just learning about it in the fall and then to try and execute it by November or December,” Dr. Magnusen said.

All of the money used to purchase these sleeping bags came from a campaign started on Baylor’s “Torch” platform.

“The goal was to get 1,000 sleeping bags, but we ended up exceeding that and doubling the current world record,” Dr. Magnusen said.

The professor and his former student will now hand off the sleeping bags to Meagan Noranbrock, programs supervisor with Veteran’s One Stop. She will act as the liaison to give them to the Texas Veterans Commission for distribution to homeless veterans across the state.

”I will be distributing the sleeping bags to them,” Noranbrock said. “They might bring them to the VFWs or the Salvation Armies that deal with veterans, just however they see fit and however they see the need can be filled.”

It’s all for a cause that Noranbrock said often goes under-reported.

”Not enough light is being shed on the homeless veteran population and it’s really really tragic,” she said.

Dr. Magnusen estimates that it’ll be about a week before they know for sure if they’ve broken the world record for most lined up sleeping bags. He and Esparaza have sent off photos and videos to Guinness World Records for final verification.

