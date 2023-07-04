Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

California wine store out $600,000 after thieves break in through the roof

(WMBF)
By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (KCAL) - A so-called “professional” crew is gone with the wind after stealing $600,000 of wine from a Venice store.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the brazen robbery happened during the early morning hours of June 30. The thieves gained access to the business by busting through the roof.

The suspects cleared out racks of wine, stealing some bottles worth at least $4,000. The manager of the store said the crew was “professional” as they wore gloves, face masks and tried to cover security cameras with socks as they pilfered the store. They left behind a sock, which was later turned over to police.

The manager said that there is a black market for certain bottles of wine. Many corks have serial numbers or details on the bottles that auction houses look for to verify their authenticity.

After making off with all the bottles they could, the crew left through the roof and got into a getaway car.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a...
Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who drowned Tuesday night on Lake Lookout in...
Texas man drowns while visiting Marlin City Lake
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
LIVE: Biden to address NEA
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says