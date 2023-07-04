Advertise
Connecticut boy receives outpouring of kindness after mean-spirited prank

By Cassidy Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Over the weekend, a young boy in Connecticut was the victim of a mean-spirited prank.

The response from the community countered the prank’s cruelty with an outpouring of kindness.

It started out as a typical trip to Target Saturday for 8-year-old Gabe Lyles and his dad TJ until 3 men walked up and said they were working with the Youtuber Mr. Beast.

“They said they wanted to do a fill-a-cart challenge where we would be blindfolded, within 30 seconds whatever we could put within the cart they would pay for it,” said TJ Lyles.

Mr.Beast is one of Gabe’s favorite YouTubers. He often makes videos about challenges where he gives away free stuff.

TJ and Gabe believed the men were working with Mr. Beast and they both put on a blindfold and started filling their cart, and then TJ heard the men running away.

“My heart sank. The very last thing I want to do in this world is hurt him,” said TJ Lyles.

“It broke my heart because I thought my dreams were coming true,” said Gabe Lyles.

The shopping cart challenge was just a mean prank - the men were not affiliated with and it was one comment in particular that upset the father.

“My son leaned in and said he couldn’t hear them because he had to wear hearing aids, and they said that’s why we are choosing you for this challenge, because of your hearing loss,” said TJ Lyles.

He took to Facebook to write a post and the community quickly responded.

The Southington Town Commission for Persons with Disabilities gave TJ a $200 gift card and Target matched it.

On Sunday. Gabe’s dreams of a shopping spree came true, but the lesson here isn’t about how quickly you can fill your cart.

It’s about how quickly your day can change with a little kindness.

