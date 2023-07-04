Advertise
Man accused of running over and killing woman with stolen forklift arrested

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, allegedly broke into a Lowe’s in Waldorf, Maryland, around 12:40...
By ALIZA CHASAN
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WALDORF, Maryland (CBS NEWS) - A man accused of stealing a forklift and fatally running over a 73-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder, officials said.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, allegedly broke into a Lowe’s in Waldorf, Maryland, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly stole a forklift and left the store by ramming it through the store’s rear gates. He is accused of then driving the stolen forklift to a nearby Home Depot, where he allegedly rammed it into a parked car.

Gloristine Pinkney, 73, who was asleep in the car, got out when the forklift hit it and ran away, officials said. Brown allegedly followed her, struck her with the forklift and ran over her.

He’s also accused of stealing the victim’s car. Investigators later recovered Pinkney’s car near Brown’s home.

Pinkney’s body was found underneath the forklift. Officials said she did not know Brown and they did not specify why she was sleeping in her car before her death.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and “other related charges,” the sheriff’s office said. He was being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on a possible motive.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

