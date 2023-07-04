Advertise
Old, new memories made at Belton Fourth of July celebration

The City of Belton hosted it’s annual Fourth of July parade, where the Belton High School...
The City of Belton hosted it’s annual Fourth of July parade, where the Belton High School marching band play for thousands.(Kaity Kempf)
By Ally Kadlubar and Kaity Kempf
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Belton hosted it’s annual Fourth of July parade and celebration, where thousands of Central Texans and visitors came together to commemorate the holiday.

Over a century ago, the Belton Fourth of July parade officially became a community tradition, in addition to all the other festivities held afterwards throughout the day. Now, it is named as one the best places to fly your flag during the holiday.

One attendee, Rosanne Fisher, says this tradition is truly special to the area, and surpassed her expectations.

“This is definitely different than what it was where we lived before,” Fisher says. “I like this feeling.”

“It’s nice to see everyone here. It’s just a way to bring community together, says Fisher. “It’s just bringing everyone together.”

The long standing tradition of the celebration is just one testament to what the parade means to locals. One Belton resident, Rene Gonzales, says he’s been attending the parade ever since he was little, and reminisces on when he was in the parade with Belton high school’s marching band.

“From 1979 to 1981, I was a part of the Marching 100,” Rene Gonzales said. “When I see them walk by I just want to get up and join.”

While there are plenty of memories of the parade to reflect on, many new ones were as well. Camille, 8, says she loves coming to the parade with their friends and family, and is excited to come every year.

“Every Fourth of July, we come here to celebrate a fun day, and that’s why everybody has the best day of their life,” said Camille.

Her friend, Ella, 12, then chimed in with her favorite part of the parade.

“My favorite one was the guy that had the porta-potty car,” Ella says.

One small business in Temple, Big Lemon, says the celebration is important for businesses in the area and vital to the area.

“It’s nice to see everyone here,” Ashyln with Big Lemon says. “It’s just a way to bring community together.”

