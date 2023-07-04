Texas man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON (KWTX) - A Texas man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jeffrey David Reed, 48, is charged with one count of civil disorder, a felony offense. Reed is also charged with various misdemeanor offenses, including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Reed was arrested in Rosanky, Texas, and made his initial appearance today in the Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, video footage from Jan. 6, 2021, shows a man, later identified as Reed, taking down multiple barricades and passing through restricted areas secured by U.S. Capitol Police before heading into the U.S. Capitol building.

Video footage depicts Reed physically moving the metal barricades in front of the U.S. Capitol Police line, impeding and interfering with law enforcement efforts to maintain a police line and keep rioters from crossing into restricted areas. At one point, a video taken from that day shows Reed yelling at police officers, stating, “you work for us.”

Court documents state that based on the video footage and photos of Reed outside the U.S. Capitol building, a review of video footage from inside the Capitol building was conducted by federal authorities. During this review, authorities identified Reed inside the building, speaking on his cell phone moments after a woman was shot inside the building and exiting a while later.

This case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

In the 29 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

