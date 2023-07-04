Texas man drowns while visiting Marlin City Lake

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died after drowning in a Central Texas lake Tuesday morning.

Fall’s County Constable Jonathan Shoemaker responded around 8:45 a.m. July 4 to the Marlin City Lake to the report of a drowning.

According to police, two men from Missouri City came to Marlin City Lake to go fishing when one of them slipped and fell into the water.

The other man on the boat tried to give him a fishing pole to pull him out, but the victim could not swim.

Constable Shoemaker jumped in to try to save the man, but the 60-year-old man passed away

No other information is available at this time.

