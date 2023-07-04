Advertise
VIDEO: South Texas human smuggling attempt leads to arrest by DPS

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - A brazen human smuggling attempt puts lives at risk on the road. Texas DPS released a dramatic new video of a pursuit in South Texas.

A truck is seen speeding into oncoming traffic on I-35, as the driver tries to evade arrest while heading to San Antonio.

As a DPS trooper pursues a truck in La Salle County. The trooper is heard using a radio to ask for backup.

“He is driving on the shoulder on the southbound lane going northbound. We are going over 80 miles an hour,” the officer said in the video.

According to a DPS spokesperson, the trooper had attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation – when he took off. Heading into oncoming traffic.

The driver eventually merges back into the northbound lane. He’s seen veering into a shoulder, before pulling off of the highway.

More troopers arrive, and the driver is arrested. He’s been identified as Eduardo Aradas, from Florida.

Authorities say 12 migrants were in his truck.

The incident happened on the same day San Antonio remembered the deadliest human smuggling attempt in modern US history.

June 27, 2022, marked one year 53 migrants died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer on Quintana Road.

DPS says the driver involved in that highway pursuit is now facing criminal charges of human smuggling, reckless driving, and evading arrest. Authorities say the 12 migrants were turned over to border patrol agents.

