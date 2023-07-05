2 men shot dead by Fort Worth police overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Fort Worth police officer and an arson investigator were on their way to another call when they saw two armed men in an altercation.

It happened overnight in the Diamond Hill neighborhood near the Fort Worth Stockyards.

They intervened and shot at both of the suspects.

It is unclear if the men shot at the officers or not. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes says the department is begging the public to come forward if they have information about the shooting.

This story is developing.

