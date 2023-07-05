Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2 men shot dead by Fort Worth police overnight

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Fort Worth police officer and an arson investigator were on their way to another call when they saw two armed men in an altercation.

It happened overnight in the Diamond Hill neighborhood near the Fort Worth Stockyards.

They intervened and shot at both of the suspects.

It is unclear if the men shot at the officers or not. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes says the department is begging the public to come forward if they have information about the shooting.

This story is developing.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

Central Texas food pantry opens mobile distribution site in Bellmead
Central Texas food pantry opens mobile distribution site in Bellmead
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
Central Texas food pantry opens mobile distribution site in Bellmead
Chess Vets in Central Texas brings community to veterans