Baylor University President Linda Livingstone appointed chair of Big 12 Board of Directors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University President Linda Livingstone on Monday was appointed chair of the Big 12 Board of Directors, conference commissioner Brett Yormark announced.

Livingstone succeeds Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec, whose two-year term expired June 30.

Joining Livingstone on the executive committee are University of Kansas chancellor Doug Girod as vice-chair, and Iowa State University president Wendy Wintersteen as secretary/treasurer.

Their appointments are through the 2024-25 season, the conference said.

A newly-formed athletics directors executive committee will also assist the commissioner in “providing timely feedback on significant matters.”

The three-person group consists of the AD’s current chairperson, and the next two appointments in the annual chairperson rotation.

This season’s AD executive committee consists of Oklahoma State athletic director and ‘23-24 chair, Chad Weiberg, along with future chairs Travis Goff, University of Kansas (’24-25), and Jeremiah Donati, TCU (’25-26).

“I would like to thank Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec for his two years of service to the Conference as chair of the Big 12 Board of Directors,” said Yormark.

“I look forward to working with presidents Livingstone and Wintersteen, and chancellor Girod on authoring the next chapter for the Big 12 Conference.

“In a world where speed matters, the formation of the AD executive committee provides a sounding board for addressing the opportunities and challenges of college athletics. I appreciate the willingness of Chad, Travis and Jeremiah to serve in this capacity.”

