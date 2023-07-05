Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Dallas Police are asking for help in identifying woman’s body found in 2020

Police found the body on August 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.
Police found the body on August 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.(Dallas PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman’s body they found in 2020.

Police found the body on Aug. 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.

A facial reconstruction of the woman was done by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say the woman is believed to be a 20 to 27-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet 1 inch tall with her toes painted metallic teal green.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at 214-920-5900 and select option one.

Please reference unexplained death case number 146095-2020.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Waco woman who lost home after lightning strike opens up about devastating ordeal
Houston Letter scam claims significant other is cheating; police say they are fake
File (Riesel Police Dept. image)
Riesel City Council holding special meeting to discuss the future of two police officers