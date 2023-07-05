Dallas Police are asking for help in identifying woman’s body found in 2020

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman’s body they found in 2020.

Police found the body on Aug. 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.

A facial reconstruction of the woman was done by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say the woman is believed to be a 20 to 27-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet 1 inch tall with her toes painted metallic teal green.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at 214-920-5900 and select option one.

Please reference unexplained death case number 146095-2020.

