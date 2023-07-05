Advertise
Enjoy the low-ish rain chances while you can!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After a tame, warm, and mostly dry 4th of July, we’re speeding head first into summer-like heat and humidity arriving this weekend. Heat and humidity will make a return, but we’ll have a few chances for showers and thunderstorms for the next few days before the heat cranks back up again. Temperatures this morning are a bit warmer than yesterday morning as we’re starting out in the upper 70s. You’ll probably notice a bit of humidity hanging around this morning and this afternoon. Yeah, it’ll be on the humid side but it’s only a taste of the higher humidity to come in the future. We’ll see highs this afternoon in the mid-90s but the heat index likely ranges between 100° and 105° during the heat of the afternoon. The extra humidity will turn to a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. For most along and west of I-35, just a few pop-up showers and rumbles of thunder are possible. The quick splash-and-dash showers may start as early as 1 PM but better rain chances arrive after 3 PM especially east of I-35. Gulf of Mexico moisture is surging into the state and the sea breeze will march inland. Although the storms likely won’t get super deep into Central Texas, some of us may see those sea breeze storms. All of the showers and thunderstorms should weaken after sunset.

The extra Gulf of Mexico moisture moving into the state will help to enhance rain chances tomorrow especially closer to the coast but we’ll also have a cold front moving into the state from the north. The front won’t bring us any heat relief, unfortunately, but the thunderstorms it’ll spark today to our north could send an outflow boundary into Central Texas, potentially enhancing rain chances. As of now, our rain chance on Thursday is capped at 30% but could climb higher depending on where the storms to our north end up dissipating overnight. Scattered showers and storms on Thursday with extra clouds should keep us a touch cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 90s, but heat index values may still climb as high as 103°.

After Thursday’s storms come to a close, it’s all about the forthcoming heat dome! There’s some good news to be had; the ridge of high pressure that’ll increase our temperatures will not plant itself directly over the state and will likely stay over New Mexico and West Texas. Northwesterly flow aloft could potentially bring us storms from the Central Plains, but it’s too early to determine whether or not any storms will move in. It’s more likely than not that any storms from the Central Plains will move more into East Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The bad news with the building heat dome is that we’ll still get the hot temperatures close to 100°, but we’ll also keep humidity trapped near the surface. Heat index values starting this weekend and into next week will likely max out close to 110° even though actual temperatures will only peak near 100°. There isn’t much heat relief in sight for Central Texas, but next week could feature even hotter temperatures across the Desert Southwest and into California. Thankfully, that’s not here.

