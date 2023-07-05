Advertise
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales

File Photo
File Photo(KCBD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station stopped a human smuggling attempt that was using a trailer full of hay bales.

On July 1, 2023, Border Patrol agents came across a truck pulling a trailer full of hay bales as it approached the inspection lane of the FM 1017 Border Patrol checkpoint.

A search was done on the hay bales and 13 people were found hiding inside.

The people were moved to Hebbronville Station for record checks.

Record checks found that all 13 people were in the country illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Borer Protection.

All the people were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, according to U.S. Customs and Borer Protection.

Homeland Security Investigations are looking into the case and prosecute the driver for human smuggling.

