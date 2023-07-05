Advertise
In-between two summertime highs

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today and tomorrow we are in a holding pattern - situated between two areas of high pressure. This is allowing for a *chance* for some rain this evening and one more chance on Thursday before the faucet turns off again. High pressure starts to dominate again Friday and that will take us into another hot and dry weekend. For now though, it’s somewhat nice to have a rain chance to hope for! It comes from the Gulf of Mexico moisture surging into the state and the sea breeze will march inland. Although the storms likely won’t get super deep into Central Texas, some of us may see those sea breeze storms. All of the showers and thunderstorms should weaken after sunset.

After Thursday’s storms come to a close, it’s all about the forthcoming heat dome! There’s some good news to be had; the ridge of high pressure that’ll increase our temperatures will not plant itself directly over the state and will likely stay over New Mexico and West Texas. Northwesterly flow aloft could potentially bring us storms from the Central Plains, but it’s too early to determine whether or not any storms will move in. It’s more likely than not that any storms from the Central Plains will move more into East Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The bad news with the building heat dome is that we’ll still get the hot temperatures close to 100°, but we’ll also keep humidity trapped near the surface. Heat index values starting this weekend and into next week will likely max out close to 110° even though actual temperatures will only peak near 100°. There isn’t much heat relief in sight for Central Texas, but next week could feature even hotter temperatures across the Desert Southwest and into California. Thankfully, that’s not here.

