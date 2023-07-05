Advertise
‘It’s indescribable’: Waco family home damaged after being struck by lightning

Collins said the lightning struck her ceiling and the strike traveled down to the sprinkler box, causing the box to explode and later a ceiling fire.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s pretty rare for your home to be struck by lightning. But recently one Waco family’s home caught on fire after being hit by lightning.

According to the Waco Fire Department, on June 16 crews responded to three fires caused by the same lightning strike.

For the Collins family, pieces of shingles, insulation and soot still remain from the fire.

”It’s indescribable to pull up and see your home in flames,” Marissa Collins said.

Collins said the lightning struck her ceiling and the strike traveled down to the sprinkler box, causing the box to explode.

”Somewhere along the way it also started an electrical fire in the attic,” she said.

At the time of the incident Collins was at work while her two children and her wife were at home.

”When the sprinkler box exploded it kind of knocked my wife on the ground,” Collins said. “She said she immediately smelled something that just wasn’t right.”

The fire damaged carpeting and ceilings in most of their bedrooms. According to a fire report obtained by KWTX, the fire caused $114,000 dollars in total damages.

”It’s devastating to see something you work so hard for go up in flames,” Collins said.

Two and a half weeks later tarps cover the roof of the home as work is set to begin soon on repairs.

”All of the furniture and things in the house have been taken out, that’s kind of where things stand right now,” Collins said.

Due to the damages the Collins family can’t live in their home for the time being. Currently, the family is staying with some of Marissa’s in-laws in Marlin.

The community has set up a GoFundMe for them raising just over $1,600, but they’re still short of their goal of $8,000 dollars.

”Anything helps, it helps with driving to work since I’m no longer around the corner. It helps with toiletries, food and replacing my kids’ clothes because a lot of their stuff got messed up.”

Collins said her insurance agent estimates it’ll take about six to nine months before everything is repaired.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

