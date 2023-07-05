Advertise
Las Vegas driver intentionally ran over geese

Witness: driver intentionally ran over geese near Cornerstone Park in Henderson
By Kim Passoth
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors near Cornerstone Park in Henderson are outraged after the say a driver intentionally drove through a flock of geese killing several of the birds.

When police responded, witnesses didn’t have a lot of information to give, only that the driver was in a black pick up.

It is not usual to see Canada geese by the dozens at the park. Video posted on social media last week shows Henderson Police Department stop traffic to make sure a large group could safely get by.

“They walk up and down Wigwam and they try to make their way to the reservoir over there,” explained Halie Fraser while standing on the side of the road.

Around sundown Saturday, Fraser was driving on Wigwam and stopped near Gibson when the largest flock of geese she’s ever seen filled the roadway.

“There was a couple cars in front of me that had come to a complete stop with their hazards on so I did the same and we could all see there was about 150 geese,” Fraser recalled. The geese were walking into Cornerstone Park as cars were patiently waiting.

“Everyone was taking pictures, videos, it was adorable. There was baby geese, mom geese, dad geese,” Fraser shared.

The wonderful display of wildlife became a horrific sight when a black pickup truck drove around the waiting cars and through the geese.

“The truck went thud, thud, thud and speed all the way down this road, I couldn’t believe it,” Fraser told FOX5. Fraser jumped out of her car.

“I grabbed a sweatshirt I had out of the back of my car and grabbed the only one that was still alive. I kind of just comforted it until it passed away,” Fraser recounted. Fraser contends the geese were killed on purpose. The driver must have seen the flock and all the stopped cars.

“It is truly evil what they did. To do such a deliberate massacre of these innocent animals is horrific,” Fraser contended.

Fraser reported nine geese were killed. Canada geese are migratory birds and federally protected. If you know anything about the driver responsible contact the Henderson Police Department.

Neighbors also told FOX5 they would also like to see wildlife crossing signs added around the park to raise awareness of animals in the area.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

