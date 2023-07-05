Advertise
Missing elderly Texas man found dead, Navarro County Sheriff’s Office says

Police say he was last seen wearing light blue long sleeve flannel button up, wrangler blue jeans, light blue sketchers shoes and possibly wearing hardy worker gloves.(Navarro County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced Melvin Jordan, 73, of Barry, Texas, was found dead after he was reported missing.

Jordan was reported missing from his home in the 2200 block of NW 2162 Barry on July 4, 2023.

“It is with sadness we report that the remains of Melvin were located this morning with K9 assistance while searching in a rural area near his residence on NW 2162,” the sheriff’s office said.

Judge Jordan has ordered the remains be sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death, the Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.

“Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Midday with Julie: 7.6.23 (A Segment)

Midday with Julie: 7.6.23 (A Segment)