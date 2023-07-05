Navarro County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 73-year-old man

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Melvin Jordan, 73, who was reported missing.

Jordan was reported missing from his home in the 2200 block of NW 2162 Barry on July 4, 2023.

Police say he was last seen wearing light blue long sleeve flannel button up, wrangler blue jeans, light blue sketchers shoes and possibly wearing hardy worker gloves.

A ground search operation is underway at Jordans home which includes drones and tracking dogs, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCSO dispatch or Detective Travis Thurston at 903-654-3001.

