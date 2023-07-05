Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Navarro County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 73-year-old man

KWTX News 10 at 5 pm: 7.5.23 (A segment)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Melvin Jordan, 73, who was reported missing.

Jordan was reported missing from his home in the 2200 block of NW 2162 Barry on July 4, 2023.

Police say he was last seen wearing light blue long sleeve flannel button up, wrangler blue jeans, light blue sketchers shoes and possibly wearing hardy worker gloves.

A ground search operation is underway at Jordans home which includes drones and tracking dogs, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCSO dispatch or Detective Travis Thurston at 903-654-3001.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

Collins said the lightning struck her ceiling and the strike traveled down to the sprinkler...
‘It’s indescribable’: Waco family home damaged after being struck by lightning
The reigning Softball Little League World Series Champions are one step closer to a repeat...
Softball Little League World Series Champions punch ticket to state tournament; two other Midway teams still alive
File
Nearly 300 calls about illegal fireworks on the 4th of July kept Central Texas law enforcement busy
KWTX News 10 at 5 pm: 7.5.23 (A segment)