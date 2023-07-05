Nearly 300 calls about illegal fireworks on the 4th of July kept Central Texas law enforcement busy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly 300 calls to report illegal fireworks kept law enforcement busy yesterday across central Texas. Fireworks are illegal to use in most area city limits.

In the city of Temple, the fire department says 11 fires were started by fireworks last night. The city also reports 128 calls for service related to fireworks.

As of right now, only one citation was issued and 15 written warnings were given, but the city tells us that number could go up.

In Killeen the city tells us about 23% of their calls for service last night were firework related, that was 162 calls.

They have not shared how many citations for illegal firework use were issued.

We requested this information from the city of Waco as well who has not provided it yet.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.