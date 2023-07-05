Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July

The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in...
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in Douglas County Tuesday.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers spent their Fourth of July doing one of the most American things possible, rescuing a bald eagle.

The wildlife agency said officers were called out to an injured bald eagle in Douglas County on Tuesday.

“The eaglet was reportedly acting strange for a few days,” CPW posted to social media. “And officers carefully captured it.”

The eagle was taken to Birds of Prey in Broomfield where it will be treated for a possible head injury.

“Can you get more patriotic than a bald eagle rescue on July 4th?” CPW posted online.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

An Arizona family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into...
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire on Fourth of July, officials say
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Philadelphia suspect left a will and was acting agitated days before shootings, prosecutors say
JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston...
JetBlue is dumping its partnership with American Airlines to salvage its purchase of Spirit
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Tuesday sets unofficial record for hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Wrongly imprisoned for 7 years, exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ member wins NYC Council primary