Riesel City Council holding special meeting to discuss the future of two police officers

File (Riesel Police Dept. image)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - The City Council of the City of Riesel is holding a special called meeting to discuss the resignation of officer Patrick Bellringer, and the employment of Officer Ryan Dieterich.

The meeting will be held July 5, 2023, at Riesel City Hall, and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. KWTX is planning to stream the meeting live on KWTXtra (Live Events).

Also, on the meeting’s agenda is to discuss Chief Cosper’s request to buy a new Dodge Charger for the police department as soon as possible.

This would require budget amendments if approved.

Agenda for Riesel City Council meeting on July, 5, 2023.
Agenda for Riesel City Council meeting on July, 5, 2023.(City of Riesel)

