Softball Little League World Series Champions punch ticket to state tournament; two other Midway teams still alive

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The reigning Softball Little League World Series Champions are one step closer to a repeat title after punching their ticket to the state tournament on Monday while two other Midway Little League teams are also still alive.

The 12-year-old softball team, which consists of nine of the 12 returning players from the title team in 2022, beat their competition in three games with a combined score of 63-0 at the sectionals round this past week in Graford just outside of Mineral Wells.

Head Coach Edward Ramos, who also coached the team last year, said his girls have been working hard so he wasn’t surprised at their success.

“Heading into sectionals I was pretty optimistic about the outcome based on the amount of work that this group has put in over the past month or so,” Ramos told KWTX.

“With that being said we are thankful to be advancing to the next round.”

(Julie Hays)

The Midway 12-year-old softball team beat Blackland Little League from Royce City 25-0 Saturday. On Sunday, they dominated Mineral Wells Little League in a similar fashion 22-0. They sealed their fate with another win against a scoreless Blackland team 16-0 on Monday.

Ramos said his girls are looking forward to the state tournament which will be held in Abilene starting next Wednesday.

“We are definitely looking forward to the competition down there and moving one step closer to what, of course, will be the end goal of capturing another Little League World Series title,” Ramos said.

While the softball team was dominating the diamond Graford ISD High School fields, just down the road at Rocker B Ranch the Midway 10-year-old boys baseball team also secured a big sectional win.

The boys got down early with a loss to Westside Little League in Fort Worth Friday to rally back and beat McKinney Saturday, Westside on Sunday and Abilene Wiley twice on Monday to win it all.

(Julie Hays)

Midway grad and former Baylor baseball player Matt Czimskey is the head coach and says Little League is all about community.

“I’m so proud of these boys,” Czimskey said. “They’ve been working so hard, and they understand the community aspect of Little League and they’re ready to go represent their community.”

Julia Brophy is the President of Midway Little League and attended the games.

She was part of Midway’s first team to win the Little League World Series in 1992 with her dad, Waco attorney Rick Brophy as the head coach.

“I love Midway Little League. I played Midway Little League. I am passionate about it,” Jurgenson said. “I’m really, really proud of the way that Midway has represented our community and I hope that our community will get behind them as we continue down this journey.”

The Midway 10U softball team is also advancing to state after winning the District 9 Championship.

(Julie Hays)

The state softball tournament will be held July 12-15 in Abilene.

The state baseball tournament, also in Abilene, will also be July 14-17.

