Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

The White House
The White House(MGN ONLINE)
By MELISSA QUINN, NICOLE SGANGA, CBS News
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Washington (CBS NEWS) — A substance discovered in the White House complex that caused a brief shutdown of the facility Sunday evening tested positive for cocaine soon after it was found, according to two law enforcement officials and a recording of a radio dispatch from that night.

The substance was found in a common area of the West Wing, which houses the Oval Office and offices of some of the president’s top aides and support staff. A senior law enforcement official told CBS News the substance was found in a storage facility in a cubby routinely used by White House staff and guests to store cell phones.

The Secret Service will lead a full review of how the substance got into the West Wing, the law enforcement officials told CBS News, including examining consulting cameras and entrance logs to determine who had access to the space.

The discovery of the “unknown item” prompted a “precautionary closure” of the White House, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi acknowledged in a statement Tuesday.

Guglielmi said that the D.C. Fire Department was called to evaluate the substance and determined it was “non-hazardous.”

Further testing is taking place to confirm the substance is cocaine.

D.C. Fire hazmat personnel who responded to the scene Sunday night can be heard in a recording of a radio message saying that the substance tested positive for “cocaine hydrochloride.” The message was posted by the website OpenMHz, which records and archives radio dispatches by police, fire and EMS agencies.

President Biden was not at the White House over the weekend. He, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and members of their family departed for Camp David on Friday. They returned to the White House on Tuesday for an event with the National Education Association and Fourth of July festivities.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

